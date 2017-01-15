Trump Aide And Russian Embassy Deny President-Elect Plans To Meet Putin In Iceland

A British newspaper reported Trump was planning to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin within weeks of being inaugurated.

Donald Trump's spokesperson and the Russian Embassy in London have denied reports the president-elect is planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Iceland.

The Sunday Times reported that Trump was planning to hold a summit with Putin within weeks of becoming president.

The British newspaper said Trump and his team had told British officials their first foreign trip would be a meeting with Putin in Reykjavík.

However, soon after the report was published Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer called it "100% false" on Twitter.