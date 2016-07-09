BuzzFeed News

Thousands Attend Funeral Of Beloved Humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi In Pakistan

Edhi, 88, died on Friday after a long illness.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on July 9, 2016, at 8:46 a.m. ET

Well-known and much-loved Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi died in Karachi on Friday.

Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images

Edhi was a social worker and founded the Edhi Foundation — which today runs dozens of free hospitals, nursing homes, orphanages, rehabilitation centres, and other charitable outposts.

Rizwan Tabassum / AFP / Getty Images

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people gathered at a state funeral for Edhi at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images

Thousands more, unable to get into the stadium, waited outside to pay their respects.

Akhtar Soomro / Reuters
Edhi's coffin was given a military honor guard during his funeral. A 19-gun salute was also given.

Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images

Following the funeral Edhi was buried in the graveyard he established on the city's outskirts for unclaimed bodies, the Associated Press reported.

Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images

Edhi donated his eyes and asked to be buried in the clothes he wore at the time of his death, his son Faisal Eidhi said.

Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images

Edhi, who was originally from Gujarat in India, migrated to Pakistan with his family in 1947.

Reuters File Photo / Reuters
Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to Edhi on Twitter: "Every heart grieves the death of a man who was love, compassion, and selflessness incarnate."

Maryam Nawaz Sharif @MaryamNSharif

Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai told the BBC Mr Edhi was a "legendary figure".

Rizwan Tabassum / AFP / Getty Images

"He lived his life for the lives and happiness of others and that is why he is a role model. I haven't seen anyone else like him," she said.

Edhi opened his first clinic in 1951 and in time his foundation grew to be the country's biggest welfare organization.

Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images
In 2009, Edhi told an interviewer his experience during the 1965 war with India shaped his work.

Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images

“[My wife and I] collected body parts of women and children … my wife took charge of bathing the women and I did the rest. My heart became so hard after that, that I made humanity my religion and devoted my life to it," he said.

Edhi was also known for his humble lifestyle — he wore the same two sets of clothes and lived in a small two-room house next to his office.

Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images

On social media there has been an outpouring of grief, both in Pakistan and abroad, for the beloved figure.

Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive

Vasundhara Raje @VasundharaBJP

waqar younis @waqyounis99

Sharmeen Obaid @sharmeenochinoy

PTI @PTIofficial

