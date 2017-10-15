BuzzFeed News

"SNL" Finally Addressed The Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations

The show was criticized last week for not including any references to Weinstein following the first allegations against him.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on October 15, 2017, at 6:13 a.m. ET

After being heavily criticized for failing to take on the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations last week, SNL finally took aim at the shamed film producer.

In a sketch about the New York Film Festival, SNL cast members Leslie Jones (as Viola Davis), Cecily Strong (as Marion Cotillard), and Kate McKinnon (as Debette Goldry, a fictional actress) discussed the topic of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

"Women being harassed is Hollywood, all right? Everything old is new again," McKinnon's character said.

"Producers are abusing starlets, there's Nazis marching in the street, suddenly nude pantyhose are on trend. I've never felt more at home. When's polio coming back? This'll be fun," McKinnon said after being asked about sexual harassment in Hollywood.
"Producers are abusing starlets, there’s Nazis marching in the street, suddenly nude pantyhose are on trend. I’ve never felt more at home. When’s polio coming back? This’ll be fun," McKinnon said after being asked about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

McKinnon also took aim at Weinstein directly.

"I was invited to his [Weinstein's] hotel room. And when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face. It almost worked. The resemblance is uncanny."
“I was invited to his [Weinstein's] hotel room. And when I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face. It almost worked. The resemblance is uncanny.”

And then later on, during the "Weekend Update" segment, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che both made jokes about Weinstein.

"Apple has announced that it will add hundreds of new emojis to its iOS system, including a person at a spa, a vomiting face, and a shushing finger — finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein," Jost joked.
“Apple has announced that it will add hundreds of new emojis to its iOS system, including a person at a spa, a vomiting face, and a shushing finger — finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein," Jost joked.

"This is a tough spot for a comedian because it's so hard to make jokes about sexual assault," Che said.

"But it's so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like this. He looks like chewed bubblegum rolled in cat hair."
"But it's so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like this. He looks like chewed bubblegum rolled in cat hair."

You can watch both sketches in full here.

