These Cows Were Stranded By New Zealand's Earthquake And People Want Them Rescued

The cows were stranded by landslides north of the popular tourist town of Kaikoura, Newshub NZ reported. The video footage was recorded from a helicopter that was surveying the damage.

Local police said they have been forced to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of people first, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

"The priority of the police is to make sure all human lives are safe and we still need to account for all of them yet," police said.