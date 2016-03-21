Russian Media Report Ukrainian Pilot Is Guilty Of Murder Before Judge Delivers Verdict

Ukrainian air force pilot Nadia Savchenko had been accused of causing the death of two Russian journalists by mortar fire.

Ukraine's first female air force pilot, Nadia Savchenko, is on trial in Russia this week, accused of killing two Russian journalists by mortar fire.

On Monday, the judge in the case began delivering a ruling and the court was due to read the verdict over the next two days. However, many Russian media outlets have already reported that Savchenko has been found guilty.

Russian state media agency Interfax reported Monday that Savchenko had been found guilty of aiding and abetting the murder of Russian journalists and illegally crossing into Russia from Ukraine.

"Savchenko has political hatred and animosity motivation in committing murder of Russian citizens," Interfax reported the court as saying.

And RT reported Savchenko was "guilty of murdering two Russian journalists near Lugansk, eastern Ukraine, and of illegally crossing the Russian border."

RT included excerpts of the judge's statements.

Savchenko committed murder in collusion with a group of persons motivated by hatred and enmity. “The motive for the crimes committed by the accused were hatred and hostility towards the Lugansk Region inhabitants, and towards Russian-speaking people as a whole.

The inaccurate stories were then picked up by international media including the BBC, which later issued a correction.