Refugee Charities Sign Open Letter To EU Condemning Plan To Return People To Turkey

Exclusive: International NGOs have warned European Union leaders that the deal with Turkey will "perpetuate confinement of people and discriminatory practices."

Refugees at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni.

A group of major international charities have warned European Union leaders that a plan to return refugees in Greece to Turkey would worsen the humanitarian crisis and called instead for "humane" solutions.

EU leaders and Turkey met a week ago to discuss a possible solution to the crisis, including sending all migrants and refugees in Greece back to Turkey. They will reconvene Thursday and Friday to agree to a final proposal.

The key points of the proposed solution are to return all “irregular migrants” crossing the Aegean sea to the Greek islands back to Turkey and to resettle one Syrian refugee in the EU for every one refugee Turkey takes back from Greece.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Refugee Agency confirmed the number of refugees and migrants who had traveled to Greece by sea had reached one million since start of 2015.



Now a group of 19 nongovernmental organizations, led by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), have signed a letter to the EU arguing that the proposed plan has "perpetuated the confinement of people and discriminatory practices."

The letter, seen by BuzzFeed News, will be sent to EU leaders ahead of the second refugee summit Thursday. In it, the group said that "border closures, coupled with a stark lack of legal routes, are not the answer to managing the arrival of refugees and migrants in Europe."