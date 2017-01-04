Netanyahu Supports Pardon Of Israeli Soldier Convicted In Death Of Palestinian Man

Sgt. Elor Azaria was convicted of manslaughter for the March killing of a Palestinian attacker in the West Bank.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a military court in Israel Wednesday to protest the manslaughter verdict a soldier received for killing a Palestinian man.

Sgt. Elor Azaria was caught on camera fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker in the West Bank in March.

Azaria, 20, was charged with manslaughter following the incident and the case has polarized Israel since.

On Wednesday, military judge Col. Maya Heller convicted Azaria and said: "Azaria acted coldly and with calculation, took his time clearing people. This does not work with acting toward immediate danger.

"The fact that the man on the ground was a terrorist does not justify a disproportionate response."

The country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Facebook that he "support[s] giving Elor Azaria a pardon."

It's the country's president, Reuven Rivlin, who has the authority to issue pardons. He said that he would consider pardoning Azaria but that such a request would be considered only after a "conclusive judicial ruling," the AP reported.