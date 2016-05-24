Police Are Evicting Refugees From Europe’s Largest Makeshift Camp

International Rescue Committee (IRC) protection co-ordinator for Greece Kiryn Lanning told BuzzFeed News reports of sexual and domestic abuse at the camp had increased in recent weeks.

"We've been very concerned about the safety of women and children at the site recently. There has been an increase in violence as frustrations have been high and tensions growing," Lanning said.

"We have teams waiting at the new facilities to provide protection programs to women and children."