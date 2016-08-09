Parents Of Two Americans Killed In Benghazi Sue Hillary Clinton

The parents of Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods, who were killed in 2012 terrorist attacks on a US diplomatic outpost in Libya, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clinton on Monday.

Patricia Smith and Charles Woods, the parents of Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clinton on Monday.

Smith and Woods claim Clinton's use of a private email server contributed to the attacks that killed their sons. They also accused her of defaming them.

The lawsuit claims Clinton was responsible for the deaths because information sent via her private email server "easily found its way to foreign powers":

Islamic terrorists obtained the information sent and received by Defendant Clinton about the location of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and thus the U.S. Department of State and the covert CIA and other government operations in Benghazi and used it to plan, orchestrate, and carry out the horrific and devastating attack on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya on September 11, 2012 (“Benghazi Attack”), resulting in the death of four Americans, including Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods.



The Benghazi Attack was a directly and proximately caused, at a minimum, by Defendant Clinton’s “extreme carelessness” in handling confidential and classified information, such as the location of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and thus the U.S. Department of State and the covert CIA and other government operations in Benghazi.

In response a Clinton campaign spokesman said, according to NBC News: "While no one can imagine the pain of the families of the brave Americans we lost at Benghazi, there have been nine different investigations into this attack and none found any evidence whatsoever of any wrongdoing on the part of Hillary Clinton."