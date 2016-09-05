Obama: Kaepernick Exercised "Constitutional Rights" During National Anthem Protest

Speaking at the G20 in China, Obama said San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had "a point around certain concerns around justice and equality."

President Obama on Monday addressed the controversy surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, saying the athlete was "exercising his constitutional right to make a statement" when he refused to stand for the National Anthem.

Kaepernick has said he refused to support a country that he believes oppresses black people and other minorities.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said during an interview with NFL Media.



The move led to Donald Trump suggesting Kaepernick should leave America, and caused a police union to threaten to boycott NFL games involving Kaepernick.

Obama, during a speech at the G20 Summit in China, added Monday that had "generated more conversation about some topics that need to be talked about." And added that Kaerpernick had "a point around certain concerns around justice and equality."



Obama's comment in full: