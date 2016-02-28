Man Kills 14 Members Of Family, Including Seven Children, In India
Police in the city of Thane, near Mumbai in western India, said it was unclear why Hasnain Warekar killed his family before hanging himself.
A man in India fatally stabbed 14 members of his family, including seven children, before hanging himself, authorites said.
Police in the city of Thane, near Mumbai in western India, said it was unclear why Hasnain Warekar, 35, killed his family just after midnight Saturday, the Associated Press reported.
Bodies of the 14 family members and Warekar were discovered early Sunday morning in his home.
"The attacker, Hasnin Anwar Warekar, hung himself after slitting the throats of all other family members, including his parents," police spokesman Gajanan Laxman Kabdule told AFP news agency.
A woman believed to be Warekar's sister survivor the attack and was taken to hospital.
"We still haven't been able to speak with the attacker's 21-year-old sister, the lone survivor of the attack, who is in deep trauma at a city hospital," Kabdule said.
Police said the motive for the attack is not yet clear.
