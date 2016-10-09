Lin-Manuel Miranda Hosted "SNL" And He's Not Throwing Away His Shot
“My name is Lin-Manuel, I am hosting SNL and I am not throwing away my shot."
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted Saturday Night Live this week and his opening monologue was pretty damn impressive.
In the lead-up to the show Miranda admitted he was nervous.
But he needn't have been because he killed it.
As he continued his way through the studio halls, Miranda rapped about earning his spot on the wall of SNL hosts “like Miley, Schumer, Tracy Morgan and this piece–."
He stopped off mid-performance for a quick chat with SNL-creator Lorne Michaels who just wanted to know where his Hamilton tickets were.
As his performance came to an end, Miranda slipped in a final political message.
It did Lin, and it was magical!
-
