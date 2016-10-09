Lin-Manuel Miranda Hosted "SNL" And He's Not Throwing Away His Shot

Singing a SNL-inspired version of "My Shot" from his musical Hamilton, Miranda danced through the set with his very own backup dancers.

“My name is Lin-Manuel, I am hosting SNL and I am not throwing away my shot," he sang.

"Imma go for broke and do it all tonight, take a swing, pass the baton, give me the ball tonight. I got a Tony and an Emmy and a Grammy yo, what I want is a famous person cameo.”