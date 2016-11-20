Kanye West Tour Canceled After Announcing He Would've Voted For Trump West's Saint Pablo tour was cancelled after he went on a tirade over Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Trump at one of his shows. Twitter

Kanye West fans were left angry and confused after the rapper ranted about Beyoncé, Jay Z, and the election result at his concert Saturday before abruptly ending the gig. Two days later, the rest of his tour was reportedly cancelled. According to fans posting on social media, West only played three songs on Saturday night before leaving the stage at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

More Kanye West ranting - for those of you who are curious what he said. #SaintPabloTour

According to fans at the concert, West showed up late, launched into a tirade onstage, performed briefly, and then walked offstage without explanation. Crowd chanting "F*** you, Kanye" after he showed up an hour & a half late, sang 3 songs, ranted, ended show.… https://t.co/GLLOPf9xzq

In clips posted on Twitter, West said he was hurt by Beyoncé, before asking Jay Z "to call me." Kanye West exposes Beyoncé and Jay Z at his concert

Here's some of what West said: Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard you said you wouldn't perform unless you won video of the year over me and over "Hotline Bling." In my opinion — now don't go dissing Beyoncé, she's great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win.



Fuck winning, fuck looking cool, fuck looking cool, fuck being cool. Fuck all that. I've been sent here to give y'all my truth, even at the risk of my own life. At the risk of my own success. I'll give y'all the truth. Jay Z, call me, you still ain't called me ... Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don't send them at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man.

West then said, "Press get ready to have a field day, the show's over," before dropping his mic and leaving the stage. Kanye West tells the crowd the show is over after performing 3 songs. #SaintPabloTour #SaintPablo so much disbelief… https://t.co/R7l5WDBgVA

The following night, West canceled his concert at the Forum in Los Angeles just three hours before the show was set to start. Then on Monday, it was announced that West had canceled the remainder of the tour and that "tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase," Pitchfork reported. #BREAKING: @kanyewest cancels his concert in LA hours before the show at The Forum. Fresno is the next stop on Tues… https://t.co/pIwRyoXKOM The LA concert was a makeup show for a Nov. 3 performance he cut short due to losing his voice. People who bought bought tickets online will be automatically refunded for the canceled concert.

Loads of fans then turned to social media on Saturday to vent their frustrations with West, with many demanding refunds. Another bad night to be a @kanyewest fan. This time being my 1st @Golden1Center visit. Amazing venue, awful show 😕 https://t.co/1EFzUkRfrY

My friend's recap of tonight's Kanye West concert in Sacramento:

.@Ticketmaster please refund all the people who attended the Sacramento Kanye West show.

@Ticketmaster how do I get a show refund for kanye west in sac? Spent over 700 for a late show and he played three songs!

@kanyewest you just stiffed 17,000 people who paid good money to see u in Sac. You owe them a huge apology and refund. Be a man and do it.

@kanyewest wasted hundred of thousands of real peoples money. And he will chock it up to creative expression. I love his work but I'm out.

This could have been a launchpad to blow away the world but instead you just blew it @kanyewest . Your mom is shaki… https://t.co/zfEWTrLg8B

You literally cannot say that man cares about his fans. He cares about dollar signs, and attention, that is all Kanye West is, nothing more.

According to one fan, Kanye posed for a photo before leaving the concert venue in his vehicle. When Kayne West ends the show after 3 songs in Sacramento and allows me to take a selfie in the middle of the inter… https://t.co/pG6ET0TpPe

Earlier this week, West told concertgoers in California that he would have voted for Trump if he had voted in the election. West was booed by fans in San Jose after he said: “I said something that was kind of politically correct. I told y’all I didn’t vote, right. I didn’t tell you… I guess I told you… But If I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted on Trump.” Representatives for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment.