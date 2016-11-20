Kanye West Tour Canceled After Announcing He Would've Voted For Trump
West's Saint Pablo tour was cancelled after he went on a tirade over Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Trump at one of his shows.
Kanye West fans were left angry and confused after the rapper ranted about Beyoncé, Jay Z, and the election result at his concert Saturday before abruptly ending the gig. Two days later, the rest of his tour was reportedly cancelled.
According to fans posting on social media, West only played three songs on Saturday night before leaving the stage at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
According to fans at the concert, West showed up late, launched into a tirade onstage, performed briefly, and then walked offstage without explanation.
In clips posted on Twitter, West said he was hurt by Beyoncé, before asking Jay Z "to call me."
Here's some of what West said:
Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard you said you wouldn't perform unless you won video of the year over me and over "Hotline Bling." In my opinion — now don't go dissing Beyoncé, she's great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win.
Fuck winning, fuck looking cool, fuck looking cool, fuck being cool. Fuck all that. I've been sent here to give y'all my truth, even at the risk of my own life. At the risk of my own success. I'll give y'all the truth. Jay Z, call me, you still ain't called me ... Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don't send them at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man.
West then said, "Press get ready to have a field day, the show's over," before dropping his mic and leaving the stage.
The following night, West canceled his concert at the Forum in Los Angeles just three hours before the show was set to start. Then on Monday, it was announced that West had canceled the remainder of the tour and that "tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase," Pitchfork reported.
Loads of fans then turned to social media on Saturday to vent their frustrations with West, with many demanding refunds.
According to one fan, Kanye posed for a photo before leaving the concert venue in his vehicle.
Earlier this week, West told concertgoers in California that he would have voted for Trump if he had voted in the election.
West was booed by fans in San Jose after he said: “I said something that was kind of politically correct. I told y’all I didn’t vote, right. I didn’t tell you… I guess I told you… But If I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted on Trump.”
Representatives for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
