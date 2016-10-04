Joe Biden Attacks Donald Trump For Comments About Soldiers With PTSD

In a fiery speech, Biden called Trump "thoroughly, completely uninformed" after he suggested soldiers with PTSD are not “strong” and “can’t handle it.”

In a passionate and angry speech in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday, Vice President Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump for his comments about veterans.



The Republican presidential candidate suggested to a room full of veterans earlier on Monday that soldiers who return from war suffering from PTSD are not “strong” and “can’t handle it.”



Biden, on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton, said Trump was "thoroughly, completely uninformed."

"Where in the hell is he?" Biden said. "In Iraq I was asked to pin a silver medal on a young captain who had pulled someone out of a burning Humvee, risking his life.

"When I went to pin it on him in front of an entire brigade, he stood and looked at me and said, 'Sir, I don’t want the medal, I don’t want the medal.' Know why? He said, 'He died, he died, Mr Vice President, I don’t want the medal.' How many nights does that kid go to sleep seeing that image in his head, dealing with that?"