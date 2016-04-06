BuzzFeed News

Janet Jackson Delays World Tour To Start A Family

"Please if you can try and understand it is important that I do this now," the singer said in a video message.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on April 6, 2016, at 7:09 a.m. ET

Janet Jackson is delaying her world tour which started last August because she has decided to start a family.

The second leg of Jackson's "Unbreakable" tour was due to begin in Las Vegas on May 14.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Jackson said: "There has been a sudden change .... My husband and I are planning our family, so I am going to have to delay the tour.

"Please if you can try and understand it is important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctors orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I can."

The 49-year-old singer postponed the 2016 leg of her tour back in December due to an unspecified medical procedure, the Associated Press reported.

And in March, she cancelled all dates in the U.K. just weeks before they were due to take place.

