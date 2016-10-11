"Divergent" Actress Shailene Woodley Arrested While Protesting Dakota Pipeline

As police handcuff her, Woodley continued to speak to the camera. "I was just walking to my RV so we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and they had giant guns and zip ties and they are not letting me go," she said.

An officer then explained she was being “placed under arrest for criminal trespassing.”

“Why am I being arrested and no one else is? I’m being arrested because I was trespassing with everyone else. As soon as you guys asked me to leave I left, I was down there with everyone else. I don’t know what is going on. It’s because I am well known. It’s because I have 40,000 people watching. We were going to our vehicle and they were waiting for me with big guns and a big truck.”

Woodley's companions continue to film her as she is led away until another office tells them to “get back, get back."