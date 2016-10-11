BuzzFeed News

"Divergent" Actress Shailene Woodley Arrested While Protesting Dakota Pipeline

"Divergent" Actress Shailene Woodley Arrested While Protesting Dakota Pipeline

Celebrities have been tweeting support for the star who live-streamed her arrest on Facebook.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 6:37 a.m. ET

Actress Shailene Woodley was arrested yesterday while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline project in North Dakota.

Woodley posted a two-hour long live stream from the site as she joined Native American tribes who fiercely oppose the project because of fears it will disturb historic and sacred sites.In the video Shailene is handcuffed with zip ties and led away by police while fellow protestors watch on. (Skip to 1 hour, 59 minutes into the video to see the moment).

Woodley posted a two-hour long live stream from the site as she joined Native American tribes who fiercely oppose the project because of fears it will disturb historic and sacred sites.

In the video Shailene is handcuffed with zip ties and led away by police while fellow protestors watch on. (Skip to 1 hour, 59 minutes into the video to see the moment).

Woodley's live stream from the protest has been watched more than 3.2 million times since it was posted on Facebook.

As police handcuff her, Woodley continued to speak to the camera. "I was just walking to my RV so we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and they had giant guns and zip ties and they are not letting me go," she said.

An officer then explained she was being “placed under arrest for criminal trespassing.”

“Why am I being arrested and no one else is? I’m being arrested because I was trespassing with everyone else. As soon as you guys asked me to leave I left, I was down there with everyone else. I don’t know what is going on. It’s because I am well known. It’s because I have 40,000 people watching. We were going to our vehicle and they were waiting for me with big guns and a big truck.”

Woodley's companions continue to film her as she is led away until another office tells them to “get back, get back."

The Divergent star has not posted on her social media channels since she was arrested.

Morton County Sheriff's Department spokesman Rob Keller says the Woodley was arrested Monday for criminal trespass and engaging in a riot," the Associated Press reported.

Many Hollywood celebrities posted their support for Woodley as news of her arrest was shared.

I stand with @shailenewoodley for standing with the Standing Rock Water Protectors. #NoDAPL
Mark Ruffalo @MarkRuffalo

I stand with @shailenewoodley for standing with the Standing Rock Water Protectors. #NoDAPL https://t.co/BqIbfApUCI

.@shailenewoodley arrested today fighting for #NoDAPL #WaterIsLife ✊🏼 #IndigenousPeoplesDay
Matt McGorry @MattMcGorry

.@shailenewoodley arrested today fighting for #NoDAPL #WaterIsLife ✊🏼 #IndigenousPeoplesDay https://t.co/3DhT0QsIul

I feel proud of you. @shailenewoodley #DakotaAccessPipeline
Joseph Gordon-Levitt @hitRECordJoe

I feel proud of you. @shailenewoodley #DakotaAccessPipeline https://t.co/XiwTNsKBTa

.@shailenewoodley walks the walk, and I deeply admire her determined and passionate activism.
John Green @johngreen

.@shailenewoodley walks the walk, and I deeply admire her determined and passionate activism. https://t.co/5hUCuSq3Il

You can arrest someone but you CANNOT silence them...
Maggie Q @MaggieQ

You can arrest someone but you CANNOT silence them... https://t.co/hGvzmiYArD

Monday's protest took place at a construction site about two miles (3.2 km) south of the town of St Anthony.

The pipeline will run 1,168 miles through Iowa, Illinois, and North and South Dakota.

But Native Americans — especially the North Dakota-based Standing Rock Sioux Tribe — along with protesters and environmentalists have been protesting the project for weeks now.

