Colombian Police Seize More Than 8 Tons Of Cocaine From Crime Gang

The haul, which has an estimated value of $240 million, was found in an underground hideaway on the border with Panama.

A Colombian national policeman stands guard in front of packages of cocaine.

Police in Colombia have seized more than eight tons of cocaine found in an underground hideaway on the border with Panama.



The haul, which has an estimated value of $240 million, was found on a banana plantation in the Turbo area, NBC reported.

Three people were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.