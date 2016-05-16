BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Colombian Police Seize More Than 8 Tons Of Cocaine From Crime Gang

world

Colombian Police Seize More Than 8 Tons Of Cocaine From Crime Gang

The haul, which has an estimated value of $240 million, was found in an underground hideaway on the border with Panama.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Headshot of Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter, UK

Posted on May 16, 2016, at 8:26 a.m. ET

A Colombian national policeman stands guard in front of packages of cocaine.
Handout / Reuters

A Colombian national policeman stands guard in front of packages of cocaine.

Police in Colombia have seized more than eight tons of cocaine found in an underground hideaway on the border with Panama.

The haul, which has an estimated value of $240 million, was found on a banana plantation in the Turbo area, NBC reported.

Three people were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

Una caleta con 8 toneladas de cocaína fue incautada el #ClanUsuga en Nuevo Colón. #Antioquia.
Policía de Colombia @PoliciaColombia

Una caleta con 8 toneladas de cocaína fue incautada el #ClanUsuga en Nuevo Colón. #Antioquia.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"A cache with eight tonnes of cocaine was seized from Clan Usuga in New Columbus. #Antioquia"

On Twitter, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said the haul was "the biggest seizure of drugs in history. A hit against criminals."

Police said the drugs belonged to the notorious Clan Usuga crime gang. The United States is currently offering a $5 million reward for the capture of the gang's leader.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT