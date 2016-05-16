Colombian Police Seize More Than 8 Tons Of Cocaine From Crime Gang
The haul, which has an estimated value of $240 million, was found in an underground hideaway on the border with Panama.
Police in Colombia have seized more than eight tons of cocaine found in an underground hideaway on the border with Panama.
The haul, which has an estimated value of $240 million, was found on a banana plantation in the Turbo area, NBC reported.
Three people were arrested in connection with the drug seizure.
On Twitter, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said the haul was "the biggest seizure of drugs in history. A hit against criminals."
Police said the drugs belonged to the notorious Clan Usuga crime gang. The United States is currently offering a $5 million reward for the capture of the gang's leader.
