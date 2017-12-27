BuzzFeed News

Chrissy Teigen Tweeted About Bizarre 8-Hour Flight Drama From LAX To LAX

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were among the passengers who spent eight hours on an All Nippon Airways flight that left Los Angeles for Tokyo only to return to LAX.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Alicia Melville-Smith

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 27, 2017, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Posted on December 27, 2017, at 7:28 a.m. ET

'Twas the night after Christmas, and all through the Twitter, Chrissy Teigen lived through a BATSHIT experience on a plane, and lived to tell the tale.

We live here now. This is our new life
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

We live here now. This is our new life

It all started on Tuesday, when the model, chef, and Twitter star and her husband, John Legend, boarded a plane from LAX to Tokyo. Things were fine, for the first four hours.

My first tweet can’t be more epic than this: just survived an 8-hour LAX-LAX flight with @chrissyteigen and… https://t.co/xit0Oq9mzt
Raffy @Raffywu

My first tweet can’t be more epic than this: just survived an 8-hour LAX-LAX flight with @chrissyteigen and… https://t.co/xit0Oq9mzt

However, suddenly, the plane turned around. The reason? Someone discovered they were on the WRONG FLIGHT.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn… https://t.co/YaRx3ElsZW
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn… https://t.co/YaRx3ElsZW

Of course, she live tweeted the whole thing.

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though

Pretty soon, everyone online was following along. Someone even pulled the flight path, showing its sad journey.

what is happening how do you know more than I do. I’m still in the sky! https://t.co/0c4q8TKcwN
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

what is happening how do you know more than I do. I’m still in the sky! https://t.co/0c4q8TKcwN

There were sooo many questions.

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a be… https://t.co/XrQqwajk5l
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a be… https://t.co/XrQqwajk5l

Why why why.

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person bac… https://t.co/ApsHd07C1d
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person bac… https://t.co/ApsHd07C1d

After they landed back in LA, the passengers were then held for a few more hours. Teigen provided updates of course.

christine teigen @chrissyteigen

LAX airport police confirmed the incident to BuzzFeed News, saying the All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo's Narita Airport turned back to Los Angeles International Airport four hours into the scheduled 11-hour flight due to a “mix-up and was straightened up."

Authorities were told to have a unit and supervisors present when the plane arrived back in Los Angeles, local media reported.

According to Teigen, they were then held in a lounge. At least they were allowed to watch Real Housewives?

Breaking
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

Breaking

When the plane landed back in LA, police were waiting to interview the "unauthorized passenger" and those seated near them, Teigen tweeted.

Teigen and Legend were eventually moved to a room with a TV and provided food before they could board another flight to Tokyo.

People on Twitter were riveted by the saga. Memes were created...

@chrissyteigen walking off her flight like.
Carly Heading @carlyylalaa

@chrissyteigen walking off her flight like.

@chrissyteigen When you thought you were on your way to LAX and they announce that you're halfway to Tokyo
💋Pretty &amp; Angry👊🏻 @KimyLiv

@chrissyteigen When you thought you were on your way to LAX and they announce that you're halfway to Tokyo

Conspiracy theories abounded...

Hands down my favorite takes of the night. Not just 2 people wanting to go to tokyo for new year’s eve and sushi no… https://t.co/IVrV4GIC3J
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

Hands down my favorite takes of the night. Not just 2 people wanting to go to tokyo for new year’s eve and sushi no… https://t.co/IVrV4GIC3J

Even Lisa Rinna is worried!

Guys what’s happening with @chrissyteigen and the plane ? I’m behind but worried.
lisa rinna @lisarinna

Guys what’s happening with @chrissyteigen and the plane ? I’m behind but worried.

According to the airline though, all is well.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, ANA said the flight safely returned to LAX at 7:33 p.m.

"During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot. As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked," the statement said.

"ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience. We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so."

An investigation is underway to determine how the passenger was able to board the wrong flight. However, the airline said it supported the pilot's decision to turn back.

"At the time during the flight, the pilot in command was presented with information about the discrepancy in the passenger manifest. Based on the available information in flight, he made the correct decision to return to LAX," the airline said in a statement. "ANA supports the decision of the pilot, out of the abundance of caution and safety for the passengers and crew onboard."

But it still made for an epic day after Xmas.

I feel as though my Christmas has been made by @chrissyteigen live tweeting about her flight to Tokyo turning back… https://t.co/jdZCZfIt9J
Danielle Peazer @DaniellePeazer

I feel as though my Christmas has been made by @chrissyteigen live tweeting about her flight to Tokyo turning back… https://t.co/jdZCZfIt9J

The plane drama brings families together!

.@chrissyteigen my family has spent most of our night talking about your flight and now my dad calls it the beedoop machine. Thank you.
Courtney K @thefakecourtney

.@chrissyteigen my family has spent most of our night talking about your flight and now my dad calls it the beedoop machine. Thank you.

And created unrealistic expectations.

Getting ready to board a flight. After @chrissyteigen's saga, anything less than the flight being piloted by a dog… https://t.co/HwJ7tqMjj9
Bethany Watson @RadioBethany

Getting ready to board a flight. After @chrissyteigen's saga, anything less than the flight being piloted by a dog… https://t.co/HwJ7tqMjj9

Teigen and Legend are now on their way to Tokyo, again. Safe travels, guys!

Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu

