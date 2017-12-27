Chrissy Teigen Tweeted About Bizarre 8-Hour Flight Drama From LAX To LAX
Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were among the passengers who spent eight hours on an All Nippon Airways flight that left Los Angeles for Tokyo only to return to LAX.
'Twas the night after Christmas, and all through the Twitter, Chrissy Teigen lived through a BATSHIT experience on a plane, and lived to tell the tale.
It all started on Tuesday, when the model, chef, and Twitter star and her husband, John Legend, boarded a plane from LAX to Tokyo. Things were fine, for the first four hours.
However, suddenly, the plane turned around. The reason? Someone discovered they were on the WRONG FLIGHT.
Of course, she live tweeted the whole thing.
Pretty soon, everyone online was following along. Someone even pulled the flight path, showing its sad journey.
There were sooo many questions.
Why why why.
After they landed back in LA, the passengers were then held for a few more hours. Teigen provided updates of course.
LAX airport police confirmed the incident to BuzzFeed News, saying the All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo's Narita Airport turned back to Los Angeles International Airport four hours into the scheduled 11-hour flight due to a “mix-up and was straightened up."
Authorities were told to have a unit and supervisors present when the plane arrived back in Los Angeles, local media reported.
According to Teigen, they were then held in a lounge. At least they were allowed to watch Real Housewives?
People on Twitter were riveted by the saga. Memes were created...
Conspiracy theories abounded...
Even Lisa Rinna is worried!
According to the airline though, all is well.
In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, ANA said the flight safely returned to LAX at 7:33 p.m.
"During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot. As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked," the statement said.
"ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience. We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so."
An investigation is underway to determine how the passenger was able to board the wrong flight. However, the airline said it supported the pilot's decision to turn back.
"At the time during the flight, the pilot in command was presented with information about the discrepancy in the passenger manifest. Based on the available information in flight, he made the correct decision to return to LAX," the airline said in a statement. "ANA supports the decision of the pilot, out of the abundance of caution and safety for the passengers and crew onboard."
But it still made for an epic day after Xmas.
The plane drama brings families together!
And created unrealistic expectations.
Teigen and Legend are now on their way to Tokyo, again. Safe travels, guys!
