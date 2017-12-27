Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were among the passengers who spent eight hours on an All Nippon Airways flight that left Los Angeles for Tokyo only to return to LAX.

We live here now. This is our new life

'Twas the night after Christmas, and all through the Twitter, Chrissy Teigen lived through a BATSHIT experience on a plane, and lived to tell the tale.

My first tweet can’t be more epic than this: just survived an 8-hour LAX-LAX flight with @chrissyteigen and… https://t.co/xit0Oq9mzt

It all started on Tuesday, when the model, chef, and Twitter star and her husband, John Legend, boarded a plane from LAX to Tokyo. Things were fine, for the first four hours.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn… https://t.co/YaRx3ElsZW

However, suddenly, the plane turned around. The reason? Someone discovered they were on the WRONG FLIGHT.

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though

what is happening how do you know more than I do. I’m still in the sky! https://t.co/0c4q8TKcwN

Pretty soon, everyone online was following along. Someone even pulled the flight path, showing its sad journey.

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a be… https://t.co/XrQqwajk5l

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person bac… https://t.co/ApsHd07C1d

After they landed back in LA, the passengers were then held for a few more hours. Teigen provided updates of course.

Authorities were told to have a unit and supervisors present when the plane arrived back in Los Angeles, local media reported.

LAX airport police confirmed the incident to BuzzFeed News, saying the All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo's Narita Airport turned back to Los Angeles International Airport four hours into the scheduled 11-hour flight due to a “mix-up and was straightened up."

Teigen and Legend were eventually moved to a room with a TV and provided food before they could board another flight to Tokyo.

When the plane landed back in LA, police were waiting to interview the "unauthorized passenger" and those seated near them, Teigen tweeted.

According to Teigen, they were then held in a lounge. At least they were allowed to watch Real Housewives ?

@chrissyteigen When you thought you were on your way to LAX and they announce that you're halfway to Tokyo

Hands down my favorite takes of the night. Not just 2 people wanting to go to tokyo for new year’s eve and sushi no… https://t.co/IVrV4GIC3J

According to the airline though, all is well.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, ANA said the flight safely returned to LAX at 7:33 p.m.

"During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot. As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked," the statement said.

"ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience. We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so."

An investigation is underway to determine how the passenger was able to board the wrong flight. However, the airline said it supported the pilot's decision to turn back.

"At the time during the flight, the pilot in command was presented with information about the discrepancy in the passenger manifest. Based on the available information in flight, he made the correct decision to return to LAX," the airline said in a statement. "ANA supports the decision of the pilot, out of the abundance of caution and safety for the passengers and crew onboard."