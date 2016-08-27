BuzzFeed News

Far-Right Protesters Climbed Berlin's Brandenburg Gate To Protest Against Refugees

Leaflets scattered by the group claimed the government is trying to replace Germany's population with Muslim immigrants.

By Alicia Melville-Smith

Posted on August 27, 2016, at 9:31 a.m. ET

Far-right protesters climbed Berlin's famous Brandenburg Gate to protest against Islam on Saturday.

Frank Jordans / AP

About 15 protesters hung banners that read "Protect borders! Save lives!" and "Secure borders."

Police soon climbed the iconic monument and detained the protesters, who are likely to face charges of trespassing, harassment, and breaching laws on public assembly, the Associated Press reported.

The protesters belonged to the Identitarian Movement, a group that was placed under surveillance by Germany's domestic intelligence agency earlier this month after authorities accused it of aiming "to subvert democracy."

Paul Zinken / AFP / Getty Images

Leaflets scattered by the group during the protest claimed the government is trying to replace Germany's population with Muslim immigrants.

Some 1.1 million asylum-seekers arrived in the country last year, mainly from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The protesters stood atop the monument for about an hour and appeared to set off flares.

Jetzt haben sie Pyros entzÃ¼ndet. Unten brÃ¼llt eine Hand voll Leute Parolen, die ich nicht verstehe
Marcel Keienborg @LawTroll

Jetzt haben sie Pyros entzÃ¼ndet. Unten brÃ¼llt eine Hand voll Leute Parolen, die ich nicht verstehe

Police said the protesters were able to get atop the structure after locking out a security guard and using a ladder to climb from a neighboring roof, Bild reported.

Paul Zinken / AFP / Getty Images

Tourists and locals on the ground were said to have started yelling "Nazis out!" at the protesters above.

