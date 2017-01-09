French Police Arrest 17 People Over Paris Robbery Of Kim Kardashian West

Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in October while in Paris for Fashion Week.

Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris for Fashion Week. During the ordeal, she was tied up and left in the bathroom of a luxury apartment, her mouth duct-taped, while the masked robbers stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

French police arrested 17 people Monday over the Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian West in October.

The hotel where Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint.

On Monday, French media began reporting that a group of people had been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Europe 1 reported that police officers raided properties in the Paris region, but also in Seine-Maritime and the Alpes-Maritimes.

During the raids, police seized weapons and a large amount of cash, the Associated Press reported. The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, according to a police document seen by the AP.

Some of the suspects were also known to police for prior criminal history, Europe 1 reported.

The suspects can be held for up to 96 hours before authorities must decide on whether to file charges.