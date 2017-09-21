BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ghee Is Not A Miracle Food, No Matter What The Yogis Say

audio

Ghee Is Not A Miracle Food, No Matter What The Yogis Say

IT'S JUST BUTTER.

By Alex Laughlin and See Something Say Something

Headshot of Alex Laughlin

Alex Laughlin

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

See Something Say Something

Posted on September 21, 2017, at 11:35 a.m. ET

Hi. We need to talk about this.

Fourth & Heart

And this.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Somehow, in the last few years, ghee has become the latest trendy health food. When did we all decide that clarified butter was the answer to all our health problems?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount

We haven't been able to stop thinking about this, so we dedicated a whole episode of See Something Say Something to it.

What we didn't anticipate was a long journey into the nature of food appropriation, the slippery definition of "purity," ayurvedics, and intergenerational notions of "authenticity."

In the episode, we do a taste test with the brain trust, chat with BuzzFeed Health editor Sally Tamarkin, NYU Food Studies Department chair Krishnendu Ray, and Ahmed’s aunt Naheed Usmani. Listen to us ~chew the fat~ here:

How to subscribe:

1. If you’re on a mobile device, click this link to open in your native podcasting app.

2. Or, search for “See Something Say Something” in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!

If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email saysomething@buzzfeed.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT