Ghee Is Not A Miracle Food, No Matter What The Yogis Say

Hi. We need to talk about this.

Somehow, in the last few years, ghee has become the latest trendy health food. When did we all decide that clarified butter was the answer to all our health problems?

What we didn't anticipate was a long journey into the nature of food appropriation, the slippery definition of "purity," ayurvedics, and intergenerational notions of "authenticity."

We haven't been able to stop thinking about this, so we dedicated a whole episode of See Something Say Something to it.

