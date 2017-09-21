Ghee Is Not A Miracle Food, No Matter What The Yogis Say
IT'S JUST BUTTER.
Hi. We need to talk about this.
And this.
Somehow, in the last few years, ghee has become the latest trendy health food. When did we all decide that clarified butter was the answer to all our health problems?
We haven't been able to stop thinking about this, so we dedicated a whole episode of See Something Say Something to it.
What we didn't anticipate was a long journey into the nature of food appropriation, the slippery definition of "purity," ayurvedics, and intergenerational notions of "authenticity."
In the episode, we do a taste test with the brain trust, chat with BuzzFeed Health editor Sally Tamarkin, NYU Food Studies Department chair Krishnendu Ray, and Ahmed’s aunt Naheed Usmani. Listen to us ~chew the fat~ here:
