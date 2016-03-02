Scott Kelly Landing On Earth Will Give You Astronaut Goals

BuzzFeed News

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly made a safe return to Earth after spending a record-setting 340 days in space. He seemed entirely unfazed by the whole experience.

By Alex Kasprak

Headshot of Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 2, 2016, at 5:02 p.m. ET

Look at this pleasant little Soyuz capsule. It contains NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov returning from the International Space Station.

Bill Ingalls / Getty Images

For 53 minutes, these three men fell from space in a sometimes blazing fireball that, for a brief time, experienced over 4 Gs of force as it crashed into the atmosphere at unthinkably fast speeds.

Bill Ingalls / Getty Images

After 340 days without gravity and a harrowing descent, here's where they landed — legit in the middle-of-nowhere Kazakhstan.

This remote area was pretty much the exact target the astronauts were aiming for.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

This remote area was pretty much the exact target the astronauts were aiming for.

Here they are #justchillin as they wait for a search-and-recovery team to pull them out into the crisp, cold air of the Kazakh steppe.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images
Since they haven't experienced gravity in a while, the recovery team has to build a little slide around the capsule for the astronauts to get out and onto the ground.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Look at that triumphant national treasure as he takes his first breath of fresh air in 340 days.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

This man was in space AN HOUR EARLIER!

Bill Ingalls / Getty Images

Here he is just chatting on the phone as if he wasn't surrounded by media, governmental officials, and the charred remains of a freshly used space capsule.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images
"What's the big deal?" — Commander Kelly, probably.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Might as well throw that customary "just-fell-from-space-and-landed-in-Kazakhstan peace sign" at this point..

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Here he is landing at an airport only a couple of hours after being reintroduced to gravity being all "I got this shit" as he walks off a helicopter on his own.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Psssh.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Congrats to Scott Kelly, Mikhail Kornienko, and Sergey Volkov. Welcome home!

Bill Ingalls / Getty Images
