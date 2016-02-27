BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Could You Pass Fourth Grade Astronomy?

science / quiz

Could You Pass Fourth Grade Astronomy?

Do you have an astronomical amount of knowledge?

By Alex Kasprak

Headshot of Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 27, 2016, at 8:01 a.m. ET

  1. Which of these is a lunar eclipse?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Twitter: @AstroKatie
    Via Twitter: @AstroKatie
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Twitter: @AstroKatie
    Via Twitter: @AstroKatie

  2. What causes the seasons?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    The distance of the Earth from the Sun
    Via NASA
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Tfr000
    The tilt of Earth's axis
    Via Tfr000

  3. How old is the solar system?

    NASA / Thinkstock / Alex Kasprak / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    3.6 billion years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    4.6 billion years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    5.6 billion years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    13.6 billion years

  4. What planet has a famous storm that’s been going on for hundreds of years?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Saturn
    Via NASA
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Jupiter
    Via NASA

  5. Which planet is closest to the sun?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Venus
    Via NASA
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Mercury
    Via NASA

  6. Which planet rotates on its side?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Uranus
    Via NASA
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Neptune
    Via NASA

  7. Which planet has a longer day?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Neptune
    Via NASA
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Earth
    Via NASA

  8. Which group of stars is hotter?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via SETI Institute/Danielle Futselaar
    Red giants
    Via SETI Institute/Danielle Futselaar
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Kryptid / en.wikipedia.org
    Blue stars
    Via Kryptid / en.wikipedia.org

  9. Do all stars become black holes at the end of their lives?

    NASA
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No

  10. What is the largest object in the asteroid belt?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Ceres
    Via NASA
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via NASA
    Vesta
    Via NASA

  11. How many planets in our solar system are moonless?

    Thinkstock / Alex Kasprak / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2
    Correct
    Incorrect
    3
    Correct
    Incorrect
    4

  12. What does the magnetosphere do?

    NASA
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Protect Earth from harmful radiation
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Trap heat in Earth's atmosphere

  13. How old is the universe?

    Thinkstock / Alex Kasprak / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    10.8 billion years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    11.8 billion years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    12.8 billion years
    Correct
    Incorrect
    13.8 billion years

  14. What constellation is the Big Dipper part of?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ursa Minor
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ursa Major
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Orion
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Virgo

  15. What is the name of the galaxy we live in?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via en.wikipedia.org
    The Milky Way Galaxy
    Via en.wikipedia.org
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via wrigley.com
    The Starburst Galaxy
    Via wrigley.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT