Could You Pass Fourth Grade Astronomy?
Do you have an astronomical amount of knowledge?
-
Which of these is a lunar eclipse?
-
What causes the seasons?The distance of the Earth from the SunVia NASAThe tilt of Earth's axisVia Tfr000
-
How old is the solar system?3.6 billion years4.6 billion years5.6 billion years13.6 billion years
-
What planet has a famous storm that’s been going on for hundreds of years?SaturnVia NASAJupiterVia NASA
-
Which planet is closest to the sun?VenusVia NASAMercuryVia NASA
-
Which planet rotates on its side?UranusVia NASANeptuneVia NASA
-
Which planet has a longer day?NeptuneVia NASAEarthVia NASA
-
Which group of stars is hotter?Red giantsVia SETI Institute/Danielle FutselaarBlue starsVia Kryptid / en.wikipedia.org
-
Do all stars become black holes at the end of their lives?YesNo
-
What is the largest object in the asteroid belt?CeresVia NASAVestaVia NASA
-
How many planets in our solar system are moonless?1234
-
What does the magnetosphere do?Protect Earth from harmful radiationTrap heat in Earth's atmosphere
-
How old is the universe?10.8 billion years11.8 billion years12.8 billion years13.8 billion years
-
What constellation is the Big Dipper part of?Ursa MinorUrsa MajorOrionVirgo
-
What is the name of the galaxy we live in?The Milky Way GalaxyVia en.wikipedia.orgThe Starburst GalaxyVia wrigley.com
-
Science Writer, Fossil Beastmaster
Contact Alex Kasprak at alex.kasprak@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.