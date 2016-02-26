9 Cool AF Space Sounds That Will Actually Relax You
There may be no sound in space, but that doesn't mean you can't turn space data into some of the most alien sounds imaginable!
1. First things first: Let's blast off with the oddly relaxing noise of an Atlas V rocket launching.
2. Now that we are in space, here's what a comet's magnetic field sorta sounds like:
3. And here is the satisfying thump the Philae lander made when it actually LANDED ON THAT SAME COMET:
4. Here's some freaky alien-sounding radio transmissions from Saturn:
5. These are the robot-ish sounds caused by the atmosphere of Saturn's moon Enceladus:
6. These are the noise-ified radar blips made as the Huygens spacecraft landed on Saturn's moon Titan:
7. Good news! Titan has an atmosphere and the Huygen's lander had some microphones. Here's what it would have sounded like if you were making the landing yourself:
8. Here are the sounds of interstellar "tsunami waves" captured by the Voyager 1 spacecraft after it left our solar system:
9. That was quite a trip. Might as well end with the pleasant suction sound of going to the bathroom on the International Space Station:
