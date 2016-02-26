BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

9 Cool AF Space Sounds That Will Actually Relax You

science

9 Cool AF Space Sounds That Will Actually Relax You

There may be no sound in space, but that doesn't mean you can't turn space data into some of the most alien sounds imaginable!

By Alex Kasprak

Headshot of Alex Kasprak

Alex Kasprak

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 26, 2016, at 12:01 p.m. ET

1. First things first: Let's blast off with the oddly relaxing noise of an Atlas V rocket launching.

These are the the rockets NASA uses to launch many unmanned missions into Earth&#x27;s orbit and beyond.
NASA / Via commons.wikimedia.org

These are the the rockets NASA uses to launch many unmanned missions into Earth's orbit and beyond.

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com

2. Now that we are in space, here's what a comet's magnetic field sorta sounds like:

This sound was made by scientists on the Rosetta Mission that put a lander on a comet. This &quot;song&quot; comes from the spacecraft&#x27;s magnetometer instrument, but is sped up about 10,000 times to make it audible to the human ear.
ESA / Via esa.int

This sound was made by scientists on the Rosetta Mission that put a lander on a comet. This "song" comes from the spacecraft's magnetometer instrument, but is sped up about 10,000 times to make it audible to the human ear.

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com
ADVERTISEMENT

3. And here is the satisfying thump the Philae lander made when it actually LANDED ON THAT SAME COMET:

Sensors designed to sense vibrations from landing registered Philae&#x27;s first touchdown. This is not an actual sound recording but an audio adaption of the vibrations the detectors recorded. If there were an atmosphere on the comet, it would have sounded pretty close to this.
NASA/ESA / Via rosetta.jpl.nasa.gov

Sensors designed to sense vibrations from landing registered Philae's first touchdown. This is not an actual sound recording but an audio adaption of the vibrations the detectors recorded. If there were an atmosphere on the comet, it would have sounded pretty close to this.

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com

4. Here's some freaky alien-sounding radio transmissions from Saturn:

Saturn emits an ever-changing chorus of radio frequencies that are related to the intense auroras seen on the poles of planet. These auroras (like the northern/southern lights on Earth) come from the planet&#x27;s magnetic field interacting with solar wind. To make the frequencies audible to the human ear, the noise has been slowed about 44 times.
Adolf Anton Schaller / NASA / SVS / Via svs.gsfc.nasa.gov

Saturn emits an ever-changing chorus of radio frequencies that are related to the intense auroras seen on the poles of planet. These auroras (like the northern/southern lights on Earth) come from the planet's magnetic field interacting with solar wind. To make the frequencies audible to the human ear, the noise has been slowed about 44 times.

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com
ADVERTISEMENT

5. These are the robot-ish sounds caused by the atmosphere of Saturn's moon Enceladus:

Scientists attribute the dramatic changes in tone to the interaction of Enceladus&#x27; atmosphere and its magnetic field.
NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute / Via esa.int

Scientists attribute the dramatic changes in tone to the interaction of Enceladus' atmosphere and its magnetic field.

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com

6. These are the noise-ified radar blips made as the Huygens spacecraft landed on Saturn's moon Titan:

These noises were created by converting the radar echoes used for navigation during the probe&#x27;s final descent into audible sounds. As Huygens approaches the ground, the pitch and intensity of the noises increase. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ESA/NASA / Via youtube.com

These noises were created by converting the radar echoes used for navigation during the probe's final descent into audible sounds. As Huygens approaches the ground, the pitch and intensity of the noises increase.

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com
ADVERTISEMENT

7. Good news! Titan has an atmosphere and the Huygen's lander had some microphones. Here's what it would have sounded like if you were making the landing yourself:

Scientists with the European Space Agency made this recording in a lab using the sounds heard by Huygens&#x27; microphones. It contains several sound samples taken at different times during the descent.
NASA / Steven Hobbs / Via nasa.gov

Scientists with the European Space Agency made this recording in a lab using the sounds heard by Huygens' microphones. It contains several sound samples taken at different times during the descent.

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com

8. Here are the sounds of interstellar "tsunami waves" captured by the Voyager 1 spacecraft after it left our solar system:

These &quot;waves&quot; are caused by massive explosions from the Sun that eject plasma into the solar system. The plasma travels all the way into interstellar space, where it disturbs the plasma already hanging out in that void. That disturbance is what you are hearing. This has been sped up considerably.
NASA / Via jpl.nasa.gov

These "waves" are caused by massive explosions from the Sun that eject plasma into the solar system. The plasma travels all the way into interstellar space, where it disturbs the plasma already hanging out in that void. That disturbance is what you are hearing. This has been sped up considerably.

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com

9. That was quite a trip. Might as well end with the pleasant suction sound of going to the bathroom on the International Space Station:

NASA&#x27;s high tech toilet uses suction to get rid of human waste. Astronaut Chris Hadfield describes the experience as &quot;kinda windy.&quot;
NASA / Via youtube.com

NASA's high tech toilet uses suction to get rid of human waste. Astronaut Chris Hadfield describes the experience as "kinda windy."

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com / Via w.soundcloud.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT