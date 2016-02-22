11 Scientific Predictions About The Future That Are Seriously Crazy

How long you'd have to live to see it happen: Until March 16, 2880.

Why it might happen: According to super complex calculations, a one-kilometer asteroid named (29075) 1950 DA has less than one percent chance of colliding with Earth during a 20-minute window on March 16, 2880. Luckily there is a more than 99 percent chance that this will not happen, and what better excuse for a party than an apocalyptic near-miss?