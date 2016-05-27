Will Mark Zuckerberg Vote For Peter Thiel Now?

At next month's Facebook stockholder meeting, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be faced with symbolic vote on a board member who is trying to destroy a media company.

Zuckerberg, who controls the majority of Facebook's stockholder voting power, will have his own up-or-down vote at the company’s June 20 stockholder meeting on Peter Thiel, who is listed as being up for re-election on Facebook's preliminary proxy statement. Thiel, an early Facebook investor and key player in its early power struggles, confirmed this week that he financed lawsuits against Gawker Media as "deterrence" after the company reported that he is gay.



The stakes are high for Zuckerberg because of the power he has accreted in digital publishing, an industry in which Gawker is both a lightning rod and a pioneer. Gawker is, in fact, a Facebook partner, and one of many participants in its Instant Articles program. Facebook is the world’s most important filter of information and increasingly the driving force in the way people get their news. Yet so far Zuckerberg has remained silent on his board member’s actions. BuzzFeed News’ requests for an interview were turned down along with those of many other media organizations.

Whether or not Zuckerberg is forced to address the Thiel situation at the 11 a.m. stockholder meeting at the Sofitel San Francisco Bay in Redwood City, his thumbs-up, or down, vote will be the most forceful statement he can make about his board member — a man who some argue is setting a chilling precedent for media companies that publish stories not to the liking of powerful billionaires.



Will Facebook, a company dependent on publishers for the content that fuels its News Feed, stand by a board member seeking the destruction of one of those very publishers?