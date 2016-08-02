Twitter's Communications Boss Leaves Company

Natalie Kerris, who joined Twitter as its VP of communications in February, is leaving the company, BuzzFeed News has learned. Leslie Berland, Twitter's chief marketing officer, will lead both marketing and communications in a combined role.

BuzzFeed News confirmed the departure with a Twitter spokesperson. "During her time leading communications at Twitter, Natalie helped us share the Twitter story with the world. We are grateful for her energy and enthusiasm and the impact she's had, even in this short time," said the spokesperson. "We wish her all the best."

One of Jack Dorsey's focal points since he took on the role of permanent CEO in October of last year has been getting Twitter to be better at telling its own story. Yet that's been something that the company has struggled with under Kerris, who joined Twitter earlier this year after a long tenure at Apple.