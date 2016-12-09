Twitter Rolls Back Update After Mass Uproar

Now you see it. Now you don't.

Twitter caused an uproar Thursday when it broadly rolled out a test where @names would be stripped from the start of replies in the Notifications tab and wouldn't be counted towards the character count in replies, with a limit of 50 @names. Well, oops, that was a mistake.

Today, an experiment around replies accidentally went out to everyone on iOS briefly. Upside, we got helpful feedback - we’re listening!

Twitter announced the changes in May and had been testing them since. But the broad iOS rollout apparently happened a bit ahead of schedule. Naturally, when seeing the changes, people on Twitter began to vent, turning the timeline into a rolling feed of complaints.

Multiple Twitter users are now reporting that the update is gone for them. But it may not be gone forever. Twitter is still testing the update with a small group.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized in a tweet for "confusion."