Twitter Effectively Makes Tweets Longer With Handful Of New Tweaks

Twitter is making a series of product tweaks that will allow you to cram more characters into a tweet, and finally ditch the “.@” syntax when you want to start a tweet with someone’s username.



Within the next few months, the company will stop counting photos, polls, quote tweets, and GIFs toward its 140-character limit. It will also stop counting “@names” in replies toward the limit, with a ceiling of 50 @names. The announcement confirms a Bloomberg report, which revealed the details last week.

Twitter isn’t stopping there. It’s also going to show “new tweets” (meaning: non-replies) starting with a username to all your followers, so you won’t have to use the infamous “.@” anymore. And it’s adding the retweet button to your own tweets, so you can blast them out again if you’d like.

“What we're really looking to do now is to refine the core service and to take all the things that people love about the platform and really make it more intuitive,” Twitter CMO Leslie Berland told BuzzFeed News in an interview.

Tweets have long displayed more than 140 characters, thanks to cards, videos, and images. But these changes are still significant, expanding the amount of typing you can do within a tweet itself and further eroding the information density of the platform.