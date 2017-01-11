Why You’re Seeing Tweets From People You Don’t Follow In Your Timeline

A Twitter bug is baffling some of the social media platform's users Wednesday by inserting tweets in their timelines from people they don't follow.



The inserted tweets, which are being placed into timelines without any initial explanation from Twitter, set off a chorus from users asking, well, what the hell is happening?

In short: Twitter previously put tweets from people you don’t follow in a box called "you might like” or with a label that somebody you follow liked the tweet. Twitter has since moved to using the label format only, and in this case the label was missing.