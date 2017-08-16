Now You Can View Tweets By Topic, Without Having To Make A List

Now you can view tweets sorted by topic, without having to follow anyone, right in Twitter's Explore tab.



The social platform released the new feature globally on iOS and Android Tuesday, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Twitter's algorithms will show you these topics based on what they know about your interests. Eventually, the platform will give users more control over what they see, the spokesperson said. The company will roll out controls that allow people to tell it they don't like a topic, which will inform Twitter's decisions on what to show them.

The feature is one Twitter users have long requested. Importantly, it will give new and casual users a way to gain value from the platform without having to build a list of people to follow, a task that can be burdensome to those trying the platform out.