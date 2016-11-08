BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Most #Headdesk Brand Tweets From Election Day 2016

tech

The Most #Headdesk Brand Tweets From Election Day 2016

They just can't help themselves, can they?

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on November 8, 2016, at 3:13 p.m. ET

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 2:57 p.m. ET

Election Day is not the Super Bowl. But brands across the US are treating it similarly, looking to insert themselves into the conversation on Twitter as the country votes.

For brands, it's a fine like to walk. Effective messages can't make light of the day given its importance, but they also must be somewhat fun. And when brands are asked to walk a fine line, many fall flat on their face. So that's exactly what happened today.

Drumroll please. Here are the 2016 election's most headdesk brand tweets:

Seamless Goes With "I Ordered" Instead of "I Voted"

You may not be able to share your ballot, but you can share your delivery order! #ElectionDay
Seamless @Seamless

You may not be able to share your ballot, but you can share your delivery order! #ElectionDay

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Dictionary Signals Doom

We've updated our Twitter header in honor of the election.
Merriam-Webster @MerriamWebster

We've updated our Twitter header in honor of the election.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Crocs Invents the "Comfort Party"

Time to vote
Crocs Shoes @Crocs

Time to vote

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dell Uses Mount Rushmore in a Laptop Promo

Choose your candidate. Pick Inspiron 15" Series Laptops or 2-in-1 up to 30% off with code apps30I15L21. Ends 11/08… https://t.co/zuh5Gh50O5
Dell Outlet @DellOutlet

Choose your candidate. Pick Inspiron 15" Series Laptops or 2-in-1 up to 30% off with code apps30I15L21. Ends 11/08… https://t.co/zuh5Gh50O5

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Izod Enters the Bone Zone

Share your voice this election. Make a statement with #MyVote2016 and Ken Bone in a red sweater.
IZOD @IZOD

Share your voice this election. Make a statement with #MyVote2016 and Ken Bone in a red sweater.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Burrito of the United States?

BOTUS.
Chipotle @ChipotleTweets

BOTUS.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

The Ol' Arby's Write-In

@Travisonair We vote Arby's!
Arby's @Arbys

@Travisonair We vote Arby's!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Royal Jordanian's Special Deal

🍊 ⛔️✈️️ #USElections
Royal Jordanian @RoyalJordanian

🍊 ⛔️✈️️ #USElections

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT


Finding Common Ground... Thanks to Delta

Red or blue states. We take you to them all. #Election2016
Delta @Delta

Red or blue states. We take you to them all. #Election2016

Reply Retweet Favorite

This brand may have the right idea:


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT