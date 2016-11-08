The Most #Headdesk Brand Tweets From Election Day 2016
They just can't help themselves, can they?
Election Day is not the Super Bowl. But brands across the US are treating it similarly, looking to insert themselves into the conversation on Twitter as the country votes.
For brands, it's a fine like to walk. Effective messages can't make light of the day given its importance, but they also must be somewhat fun. And when brands are asked to walk a fine line, many fall flat on their face. So that's exactly what happened today.
Drumroll please. Here are the 2016 election's most headdesk brand tweets:
Seamless Goes With "I Ordered" Instead of "I Voted"
The Dictionary Signals Doom
Crocs Invents the "Comfort Party"
Dell Uses Mount Rushmore in a Laptop Promo
Izod Enters the Bone Zone
Burrito of the United States?
The Ol' Arby's Write-In
Royal Jordanian's Special Deal
Finding Common Ground... Thanks to Delta
This brand may have the right idea:
