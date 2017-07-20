Scenes From A Thrilling Afternoon On Amazon's New Social Network, Spark
Look out, Instagram. Amazon's copycat is coming for you. And...you'll probably be fine.
On Tuesday, Amazon introduced a new social network called Spark.
Spark is an Instagram competitor, with a commerce-y twist!
Amazon says Spark "makes it easy to discover—and shop—stories and ideas from a community that likes what you like." The idea is to make it easier to move from talking about products in a social feed, to buying them.
We here at BuzzFeed News are always interested in what's hot and new in the social space, so we took Spark for a spin yesterday.
Inside Spark, we found lots of great stuff. There were some wonderful fashion tips:
Along with stunning home appliance photography:
Look at this pan. Wow.
Spark also has polls to help you make tricky purchase decisions. Check out this jaw-dropping functionality:
The social network is filled with thought-provoking questions.
Like Instagram, Spark even has its own influencers. Meet Diego L.
Looking good, Diego L.
As Diego L. demonstrates, Spark has a good amount of sponsored content, like any top-tier social network.
People discover amazing things when brands pay them to do it. And now you can be part of that discovery.
Here's a picture of a chair on Spark.
And here's a picture of a fan.
Here's a picture of a coffee mug on a boat on Spark.
And some shoeboxes.
There are some genuinely good pictures on Spark. Like this dog in a kitchen.
And this travel photo that is nice but doesn't really fit in.
Hey, Jeff Bezos, I really like your new social network. Did I mention you look ripped lately? Please don't hurt me.
