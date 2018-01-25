Here's What Facebook's Local News And Events Section Looks Like, Live In Action

Facebook is testing a new local news and events module as it revamps its News Feed following a series of controversies. Here's what the test looks like live inside the platform, for users in Olympia, Washington.

Facebook is making a push to show you more local news amid a major News Feed revamp intended to fix a number of problems the company is dealing with, from enabling fake news to pushing content that could make you feel bad.

Late Wednesday, BuzzFeed News came across the test, intended for users in Olympia, Washington. Here's what it looks like:

There's a big banner for the test module that shows up in the middle of the News Feed: