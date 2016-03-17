Here Are The 20 GIFs With Highest Response Rates On Tinder

Sending a GIF on Tinder is 30% more likely to get you a response, and your conversation will last twice as long.

When someone sends a GIF on Tinder as opposed to text or an emoji, they are 30% more likely to receive a response from their match, according to internal Tinder data provided to BuzzFeed News following an inquiry. Conversations that include GIFs on Tinder last twice as long as those without, the company said.

GIFs are sparking deeper, longer conversations on Tinder, subtly reshaping communication across the platform in a way that may preview a more fun, expressive new era in online dating.

“GIFs allow people to better say what they want to and express emotion, which is something that’s really difficult to do in text alone,” Tinder co-founder and senior vice president of product Jonathan Badeen said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It opens up people to start more conversations and to break the ice.”

The popular dating app, which boasts over 100 million downloads, introduced a GIF button to its compose field in late January, offering potential swipers a searchable database of GIFs sourced from Giphy, a GIF search engine. 20 million GIFs have been sent on Tinder so far, the company said.

Anyone who’s spent time using an online dating app knows why GIFs are so effectively sparking connections. After a match is made on one of these apps, there’s often an awkward moment where two complete strangers don’t know what to say. Despite a clear mutual attraction, the interaction often starts with clunky first messages such as “sup” and “hi, how are you?” In other words: romance online often begins with a whimper.

While GIFs certainly aren’t a cure all for the pitfalls of online courtship, they do offer a means of making early interactions a little less awkward. A well-placed GIF might add some levity to an otherwise clunky introduction, or at the very least give you a better opener than “hi.” Inevitably, when your conversation hits a lull, an expertly-curated GIF could be just the thing to guide your flirtations back on track.

Didn’t hear back after asking for a date? There may be a GIF for that: