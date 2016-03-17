BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are The 20 GIFs With Highest Response Rates On Tinder

tech

Here Are The 20 GIFs With Highest Response Rates On Tinder

Sending a GIF on Tinder is 30% more likely to get you a response, and your conversation will last twice as long.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 17, 2016, at 2:18 p.m. ET

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF


GIFs are sparking deeper, longer conversations on Tinder, subtly reshaping communication across the platform in a way that may preview a more fun, expressive new era in online dating.

When someone sends a GIF on Tinder as opposed to text or an emoji, they are 30% more likely to receive a response from their match, according to internal Tinder data provided to BuzzFeed News following an inquiry. Conversations that include GIFs on Tinder last twice as long as those without, the company said.

So, ladies and gentlemen, if you’re having trouble finding love on Tinder, consider utilizing one of these:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
PETENEEMS.COM

“GIFs allow people to better say what they want to and express emotion, which is something that’s really difficult to do in text alone,” Tinder co-founder and senior vice president of product Jonathan Badeen said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It opens up people to start more conversations and to break the ice.”

The popular dating app, which boasts over 100 million downloads, introduced a GIF button to its compose field in late January, offering potential swipers a searchable database of GIFs sourced from Giphy, a GIF search engine. 20 million GIFs have been sent on Tinder so far, the company said.

Anyone who’s spent time using an online dating app knows why GIFs are so effectively sparking connections. After a match is made on one of these apps, there’s often an awkward moment where two complete strangers don’t know what to say. Despite a clear mutual attraction, the interaction often starts with clunky first messages such as “sup” and “hi, how are you?” In other words: romance online often begins with a whimper.

While GIFs certainly aren’t a cure all for the pitfalls of online courtship, they do offer a means of making early interactions a little less awkward. A well-placed GIF might add some levity to an otherwise clunky introduction, or at the very least give you a better opener than “hi.” Inevitably, when your conversation hits a lull, an expertly-curated GIF could be just the thing to guide your flirtations back on track.

Didn’t hear back after asking for a date? There may be a GIF for that:

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Badeen said Tinder had wanted to include GIFs and GIF search engines like Giphy for some time now and that the stars aligned to make it possible just this year. “We’re always looking for ways to augment that experience, make it a little easier for people to communicate and learn about each other,” he said.

And now Badeen is sitting on a Tinder data goldmine. Here are the top 20 GIFs on Tinder that garner the highest response rates:

1. The Ol' Jimmy Fallon "Haaaaaay"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
gph.is

2. The The Saved by the Bell-o hello

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
gph.is
ADVERTISEMENT

3. The Pizza My Heart

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
gph.is

4. The Embrace My Presence

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
gph.is

5. The Tryin' Too Hard

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
gph.is

6. The Play It Cool

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
gph.is
ADVERTISEMENT

7. The Upon Further Review

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

8. The HELLOBEARHELLO

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

9. The Unrequited Love

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

10. The Get To The Point

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT

11. The I Do

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

12. The YOLO

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

13. The Kayne Would Message Me Back

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

14. The First Date

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT

15. The Howdy, Potential Partner

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

16. The I'll Soon Be Apologizing

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

17. The I Dare You Not To Respond

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

18. The Yeah Baby, Yeah

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT

19. The Moment You Know You're In Love

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

20. The Lunch Or Dinner?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT