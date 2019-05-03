For Facebook, "We Banned These Extremists" Is The New Product Launch

Watch enough Facebook product rollouts, and you’ll notice a certain consistency. The presentation is always polished, delivered with impeccable timing, and spoken with a self-assuredness that’s capable of making the audience question even their slightest skeptical thoughts.



But the skepticism has caught up, and then some. The company’s been digging itself out of a multiyear-long period of scandal, doing the necessary work to shore up its foundation to make sure it doesn’t repeat its mistakes. But its self-assured attitude hasn’t gone away — and it has taken that approach to new fronts. Now, instead of just confidently introducing new products (like “FB5,” the all-new version of its website), it’s very proudly introducing updates on how it’s handling the bad things these products spit out.

Attitude is less important than action. But if you imagined Facebook would be humbled at this point, you’d be wrong. The company's supreme confidence played a major role in many of its scandals over the past two years, from its early notion that the role of fake news in the 2016 election was a “pretty crazy idea” to its attempt to get out in front of bad news about Cambridge Analytica, and, underlying all that, the fundamental design of its products that left it open to exploitation. Overconfidence was a major reason Facebook got into its mess, and it remains as it’s trying to work its way out. Tellingly, when Mark Zuckerberg joked about Facebook’s privacy record on stage nobody laughed.