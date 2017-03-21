Facebook Tests Major Comments Design Tweak

"We're testing multiple design updates in News Feed, including a more conversational way to comment on posts," a Facebook spokesperson said.

In an apparent attempt to make posts on its platform more conversational, Facebook is testing a design tweak that would make comments look a lot more like messaging app threads.



The tweak, which puts comments in messaging bubbles, is part of a small test, Facebook confirmed Monday. “We are always working to make Facebook a more visual and engaging place to have conversations. So we're testing multiple design updates in News Feed, including a more conversational way to comment on posts,” a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The design tweak is one of a number of ways Facebook is experimenting with posts. The platform is engaging in another test that makes some posts pop up into new windows and, at times, will show you when others are in the middle of typing comments on posts.