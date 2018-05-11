Facebook Removes 10 Instagram Algorithm-Gaming Groups With Hundreds Of Thousands Of Members

The groups, including one with more than 200,000 members, vanished after BuzzFeed News contacted Instagram.

Facebook has suspended 10 large groups for helping hundreds of thousands of people trick Instagram’s algorithm into showing their posts to more people.



The groups — some with memberships in the hundreds of thousands — artificially inflated the popularity of member accounts and posts, tricking Instagram's algorithm into further promoting them. With names like “Instagram Like and Comment” and “Instagram Followers Exchange,” the groups were filled with threads in which members coordinated like and “follow for follow” trades, often around shared interests like beauty and fitness.

Instagram confirmed the 10 groups violated its terms of service, and that they had been taken down as a result.



The groups were sometimes used to create "Pods" (basically group chats) on messaging app Telegram as well, intended to efficiently coordinate like and comment exchanges. A BuzzFeed News–created Instagram account, ViralHippo, joined a pod via one of the Facebook groups above and quickly began receiving likes on a post dropped in the chat.

Instagram's algorithm uses the number of likes and comments on a post to assess its popularity and determine whether or not it’s a candidate for top-of-feed boosting or placement on the service's popular Explore page. It’s hardly surprising that Instagram users looking to create a personal brand or promote a new business are intrigued by groups promising to help them game the company’s algorithm.

The algorithm-gaming groups make no effort to disguise their purpose. “It’s hard to beat Instagram’s algorithm and get your post to the top of the feed,” one group, Daily Instagram Engagement, explains in its description.