Starting Today You Can Do More Than Just "Like" Things On Facebook

You can "Love," "Haha," "Wow," "Sad," and "Angry" your friends' Facebook posts now.

It's not a dislike button, but heck, it's pretty darn close.

Today, Facebook is rolling out a set of like button alternatives, called "reactions," that let you react to posts on its platform via a number of different expressions.

The reactions are Facebook's answer to requests for a "dislike" button. Many of the company's users asked for that button so they could engage with friends' posts when a comment or a like didn't make sense — take a post about a death, for instance — and Mark Zuckerberg eventually came through.

The like will remain, but now you can "Love," "Haha," "Wow," "Sad," and "Angry" posts too. Facebook is rolling these reactions out globally today.

In tests, Facebook tried a "Yay" and "Confused" too, but those two didn't make the cut.