Facebook Just Hit 2 Billion Users. Here's How Big That Number Is.

tech

Another milestone for the social giant — in context.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Posted on June 27, 2017, at 3:16 p.m. ET

Facebook is now used by 2 billion people each month, the company announced today.

A number so big it's hard to comprehend.

But here is some context.

If you add up the populations of China, the US, Mexico, and Japan you get roughly 1.9 billion people (source: CIA).

Each day, 1.9 billion Coke drinks are served (source: Coca-Cola).

A hundred years ago, the world's population was 1.9 billion people (source: Earth Policy Institute).

Add up the total audiences of the BBC, the Washington Post, the New York Times, and The Guardian and you don't even hit 1 billion people.

For Facebook, 2 billion may be nice. But the company is aiming higher.

The world's population is currently 7.5 billion people, so there's plenty of room for Facebook to grow.

With great power comes great responsibility.

