Byte, A New Version Of The Beloved App Vine, Just Launched

Back in the good old days of the internet — circa 2016 — there was an app that let you share and watch six-second looping videos. It was called Vine.



It launched in 2013 and quickly grew into a fun and vibrant community. But without a way to monetize, many of its best creators fled to other platforms, such as Snapchat and YouTube. Twitter, which owned Vine, announced it was going to close up shop in 2016. And finally, one winter's day in 2017, it ruthlessly shut it down.

People, many of whom hadn't used Vine in ages, were devastated. Vine was fun. It was uniquely internet-y. And its death was tragic. As BuzzFeed's Summer Anne Burton wrote, "Vine may have been the internet's first real native art movement." And then everyone went to TikTok.

