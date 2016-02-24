America's Sexiest Professions, According To Tinder

Here are the jobs people swipe right on at the highest rate, according to newly released Tinder data.

Gentlemen, if your love life isn't going anywhere, it may be time to learn how to fly.

And ladies, you may want to try physical therapy.

That's according to new data released by Tinder, which shows that male pilots and female physical therapists get swiped right on the dating app at the highest rate of any profession for their respective genders.

Tinder added occupation and education details to profiles last November, so the company knows which jobs generate the most interest among its users. Tinder has been downloaded over 100 million times, so this data comes from a massive amount of swipes.



Intriguingly, model didn't crack the top five for either gender, and founder/entrepreneur made the top three for each.

Here are the full rankings, per Tinder:

Most right-swiped jobs for women in the U.S.:

1. Physical Therapist