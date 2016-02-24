BuzzFeed News

America's Sexiest Professions, According To Tinder

tech

Here are the jobs people swipe right on at the highest rate, according to newly released Tinder data.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 24, 2016, at 2:33 p.m. ET

Gentlemen, if your love life isn't going anywhere, it may be time to learn how to fly.

And ladies, you may want to try physical therapy.

That's according to new data released by Tinder, which shows that male pilots and female physical therapists get swiped right on the dating app at the highest rate of any profession for their respective genders.

Tinder added occupation and education details to profiles last November, so the company knows which jobs generate the most interest among its users. Tinder has been downloaded over 100 million times, so this data comes from a massive amount of swipes.

Intriguingly, model didn't crack the top five for either gender, and founder/entrepreneur made the top three for each.

Here are the full rankings, per Tinder:

Most right-swiped jobs for women in the U.S.:

1. Physical Therapist

Kzenon / Getty Images

2. Interior Designer

3. Founder/Entrepreneur

4.PR/Communications

5. Teacher

Ipggutenbergukltd / Getty Images

6. College Student

7. Speech Language Pathologist

8. Pharmacist

9. Social Media Manager

Moodboard / Getty Images

10. Model

11. Dental Hygienist

12. Nurse

13. Flight Attendant

14. Personal Trainer

15. Real Estate Agent

Wavebreakmedia Ltd / Getty Images


Most right-swiped jobs for men in the U.S.:

1. Pilot

John Gomez / Getty Images

2. Founder/Entrepreneur

3. Firefighter

4. Doctor

Tetmc / Getty Images

5. TV/Radio Personality

6. Teacher

7. Engineer

8. Model

Feedough / Getty Images

9. Paramedic

10. College Student

11. Lawyer

12. Personal Trainer

13. Financial Advisor

Ingram Publishing / Getty Images

14. Police Officer

15. Military

