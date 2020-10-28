A Dodgers Player Tested Positive For The Coronavirus During The World Series. When They Won, He Came Back To Celebrate.
"Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine."
The Los Angeles Dodgers were two innings away from winning the World Series Tuesday night when star third baseman Justin Turner left the game without explanation.
The Dodgers won, and their players rushed the field to celebrate the team's first championship in 32 years. Then broadcasters revealed that Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.
Turner's teammates mobbed each other after the final out. At first Turner wasn't there with them, but about an hour into the festivities, he returned to the field. Donning a mask, he even grabbed hold of the World Series trophy.
All kinds of weird moments ensued, including team manager, Dave Roberts, promising that he "didn't touch" Turner after the result came in. (The coronavirus often spreads by air.)
Turner tweeted about the win and the positive test, saying that he had "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine" and was feeling "no symptoms at all" of the virus.
Several media outlets reported that contact tracing would begin for the Dodgers right after the game.
On Wednesday, the Dodgers said they would wait to hold a big celebration with fans at a later date.
But there are still a lot of questions: Where'd Turner get it? When was he tested and when exactly did officials find out about his diagnosis? Should they have stopped the game? What does this mean for the rest of the Dodgers? How about the Tampa Bay Rays? And staff at the stadium at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where the game was held?
In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, MLB officials said "Turner chose to disregard" the protocols and "put everyone he came in contact with at risk." They said he refused to comply with security and that his behavior was being investigated.
And that's how the pandemic-shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season came to a close.
