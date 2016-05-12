BuzzFeed News

People Can’t Stop Vomiting On The Next Brazilian President’s Facebook Page

He's likely going to be president soon and it seems some people can't...stomach it.

By Alexandre Orrico and Hayes Brown

Posted on May 11, 2016, at 10:02 p.m. ET

It all began when the Facebook profile page of the Brazilian Democratic Political Movement (PDMB), a former ally of the ruling party but now in opposition posted this picture.

"Brazil is about to be united," read the picture, along with a picture of Vice President Michael Temer.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Background: Temer is set to become the next president of Brazil, as the Brazilian Senate is currently debating whether to impeach current president Dilma Rousseff over corruption charges.

Adriano Machado / Reuters

Some, as you might imagine, some people didn't like that the PDMB seemed to be gloating and filled up the comment section with tens of thousands of these adorable little faces:

https://www.facebook.com/MichelTemer/?fref=ts
https://www.facebook.com/MichelTemer/?fref=ts
https://www.facebook.com/MichelTemer/?fref=ts

The post has more than 80,000 comments and many of them are nothing more than this guy barfing.

Clearly a viral hit, the "vomit attack" has also invaded the posts uploaded on Temer's profile.

Facebook: MichelTemer
Now, virtual vomiting can be found in practically every post.

Facebook: MichelTemer

On Facebook, there is already a small community called Vomit Attack, whose goal is to direct other unpleasant bodily functions at politicians.

Facebook: vomitaco

We've heard that politics is sickening, but this is ridiculous.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: PMDBNacional15
