BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Photos Show The Commotion In Chapecó After The Tragedy In Colombia

news

These Photos Show The Commotion In Chapecó After The Tragedy In Colombia

As soon as the crash of Chapecoense's plane was confirmed, hundreds of fans gathered at the team's stadium to mourn.

By Alexandre Aragão

Headshot of Alexandre Aragão

Alexandre Aragão

Repórter do BuzzFeed Brasil

Posted on November 29, 2016, at 10:53 a.m. ET

Hundreds of fans gathered at Arena Condá in Chapecó on Monday to mourn the loss of members of the Chapecoense soccer team who died in a plane crash as the team was traveling to Medellín, Colombia.

Paulo Whitaker / Reuters

The team has had a meteoric ascent — going from league D to league A in just a few years — and has a very strong bond with the locals.

Paulo Whitaker / Reuters

Fans left flowers and messages at the team's stadium, Arena Condá, in honor of their idols who passed away in the crash.

Paulo Whitaker / Reuters

According to news agencies, the climate in the city is one of disbelief and sadness.

Paulo Whitaker / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

Social media posts appealed to fans of other teams asking them to support Chapecoense by buying their jerseys or signing up to be a member of the team in solidarity.

Paulo Whitaker / Reuters

The last match Chapecoense played in Arena Condá was against San Lorenzo, from Argentina, for the semifinal of Copa Sulamericana last Wednesday Nov. 23.

Nelson Almeida / AFP / Getty Images

This post was translated from Portuguese.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT