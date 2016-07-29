This Map Shows How The Olympic Torch's Route Dodged Poor People

Big cities with a lot of people but a low standard of living were left off the route, while smaller – and richer – cities made the cut.

The route chosen for the Olympic torch relay ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio shows that the relay route favors developed cities and skips poorer areas of the country.

The Olympic torch's tour through 329 Brazilian cities is a way "to bring the Olympic spirit to every corner of the country," according to the Rio 2016 Committee. But when BuzzFeed News compared the Human Development Index, or HDI, for the places along the route of the torch relay, that wasn't exactly the case.

Of the 329 cities along the route, 198 (60.2%) have an HDI score considered "high" by international standards, while 33 (10%) cities on the route have a "very high" rating.

Developed by the United Nations, HDI is meant to measure the development of a country, or in this case city, beyond just economic numbers. Among the panoply of 5,565 Brazilian municipalities, only 33.9%, or 1,889, have a "high" HDI, and only 44, or 0.8%, are "very high".

That means 3 out of 4 cities with a "very high" HDI are on the torch relay route.

One example is the city of Codó in the northeastern state of Maranão. Despite having 120,000 inhabitants, Codó — and its "low" HDI ranking — is not on the relay route.