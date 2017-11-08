Please Watch This Insane Footage Of Judith Butler Being Called A Witch In Brazil

It was a passionate exchange of ideas in Brazil on Tuesday as pro- and anti-Judith Butler demonstrators gathered outside a seminar.

Protesters in Brazil burned US philosopher Judith Butler in effigy on Tuesday, all while yelling "burn the witch!"

The scene took place outside of the Pompeia branch of SESC, a Brazilian nonprofit institution that funds the arts, in São Paolo. Things were pretty much nuts from the jump.

The hullabaloo was organized by a few small conservative groups, like the TFP (Tradition, Family and Property) — a far-right group founded in 1960 — and a group led by former D-list actor Alexandre Frota, which has a strong online presence. On the other side, supporting Butler in greater numbers, were leftist groups, some of them carrying antifa flags.

For those less familiar with Butler, a professor of gender studies at UC-Berkeley, please let America's reigning drag superstar Sasha Velour give you a quick rundown:

Tensions have been building in Brazil for months, as debates rage over art, museums, and events that conservative groups consider inappropriate.

Earlier this year, São Paulo’s Museum of Art (MASP) — the most prestigious in Brazil — banned underage visitors from seeing an exhibition about sexuality in art, even if they showed up with their parents. It was the first time in MASP’s history that such a ban had been put into place. (Under threat from São Paulo’s state prosecutors, the museum reverted the decision earlier this week.)