Take A Mental Break With This Quiz On Good News
Life can feel rough. Spend a little time with these optimistic updates.
BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
Did you hear the good news? Take this quiz and find out.
And for the latest news updates and insights into *gestures* all of this, sign up for our morning newsletter below:
Look, no matter how you did, you showed up, and that's meaningful in its own way.
Thanks for hanging out, and if this didn't quench your news thirst, check out Incoming for more eye-opening stories and news updates.