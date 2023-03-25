What I Read And Watch When I Deserve A Small Treat, Which Is Constantly

If you have a favorite corner of the internet that you’d like to share, send it my way at hellomobile@buzzfeed.com with the subject line “reSEARCH.” We may feature it in a future newsletter.

Lately, I've been pursuing small indulgences, which is exactly what it sounds like. Taking my book to the park instead of reading it on my couch. Putting my phone on "do not disturb" as early as 7 p.m. An extra large slab of parmesan to go with my salad.

These indulgences I'm describing are not exciting or lavish, and in fact probably speak to how quotidian my life usually is. Regardless, I appreciate how these small acts make me feel like I'm looking after myself, and they've been excellent at injecting some variety into my silly little daily routines. I have no idea how long I'll stay on this track of self-indulgence, but I've been enjoying it so far and intend to ride it out until the end. After all, why wait to give yourself a little gift?

These are the things Incoming readers and I have been holding onto as delightful small treats. Hope you enjoy it.