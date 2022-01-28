How Charli XCX Crowdsourced Her Latest Album

The world started shutting down in 2020, just as Charli XCX’s career was taking off to new heights.

Beloved by both the underground rave scene and Billboard's top charts for years, her hit singles “Blame It on Your Love” and “1999” were racking up hundreds of millions of streams. She’d just concluded a tour across the US and Europe following the release of her third album, Charli, when stay-at-home orders suddenly ended all concerts. But the hyperpop singer had a plan.

“I’m going to make a brand-new album during this quarantine period,” she announced on April 6. “The album is going to be called How I’m Feeling Now, and I’m going to set the release date for May 15.”

Such is the premise of Alone Together, Charli XCX’s new documentary out in theaters Friday. The film follows Charli as she sprints through her album’s composition, production, and release, all within a span of five weeks. (Why five weeks? Once upon a time, people thought COVID would blow over in a month. Were we ever so young?) Alone Together is a visual document of the album’s creation and an unusually symbiotic relationship between artist and fandom, in which fans help her create the record that she then sells back to them.

Though it’s set in a time I wish to never, ever return to, the documentary takes us inside Charli’s hyperfocused creative process. We see her scrawl down lyrics, record vocals, and writhe in a green screen bodysuit to shoot a music video. Cameras follow her around her LA home as she learns to live with Huck Kwong, her partner of seven years who’s apparently never cohabitated with her for longer than 11 days.